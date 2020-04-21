Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIBN. BidaskClub raised SI-Bone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SI-Bone from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SI-Bone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SI-Bone currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.80.

SIBN stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $395.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.86. SI-Bone has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 57.06% and a negative return on equity of 52.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that SI-Bone will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,326.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $36,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $276,235. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,087,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 659,133 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SI-Bone by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SI-Bone by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. 48.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

