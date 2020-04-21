Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Avrobio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avrobio from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avrobio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $486.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.23. Avrobio has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $29.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). On average, analysts predict that Avrobio will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,512 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $1,736,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,061,037.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,910 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avrobio by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Avrobio by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Avrobio by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Avrobio by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avrobio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

