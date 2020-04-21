Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Post Earnings of $4.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) will report earnings per share of $4.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.54 and the lowest is $3.75. Credit Acceptance reported earnings of $8.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $20.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.62 to $22.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $24.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.01 to $25.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CACC. Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $322.80.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $294.71 on Friday. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $509.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.16.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.88, for a total value of $6,913,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 5,170 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.78, for a total transaction of $1,244,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,939,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,103,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,003 and sold 174,097 shares worth $63,501,897. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

