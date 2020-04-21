Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Construction Partners posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on Construction Partners from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,236,083.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. SunTx Capital Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,323,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 69.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,627,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2,471,005.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 988,402 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,491,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. 10,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $20.79.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

