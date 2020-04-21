Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Airgain reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Airgain had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Airgain from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $39,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airgain in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIRG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,525. Airgain has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.