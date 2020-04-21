Zacks: Analysts Expect Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $761.66 Million

Brokerages predict that Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) will post $761.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $708.67 million and the highest is $814.64 million. Spire posted sales of $803.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.22 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.80. 6,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average of $80.50. Spire has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.6225 dividend. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,469,000 after buying an additional 127,409 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spire by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,585,000 after purchasing an additional 164,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,082,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 959,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

