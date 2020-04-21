Zacks: Analysts Expect CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. CNB Financial posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 13.78%.

Several research firms have commented on CCNE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 5,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,607.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $902,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 733,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,238. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $255.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

