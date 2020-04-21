Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.11). MEI Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 825.55% and a negative return on equity of 70.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

MEIP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. 63,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,563. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $252.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.28. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 18.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 169,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MEI Pharma by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in MEI Pharma by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,346,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

