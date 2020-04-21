Youdao’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao’s (NYSE:DAO) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 22nd. Youdao had issued 5,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 25th. The total size of the offering was $95,200,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAO. ValuEngine raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Youdao in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. 86 Research downgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Youdao in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Youdao currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

NYSE DAO opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05. Youdao has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.29.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.96 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Youdao will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Youdao stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Youdao (NYSE:DAO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.13% of Youdao as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

