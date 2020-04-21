XRP (XRP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, XRP has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, DigiFinex, RippleFox and Indodax. XRP has a total market cap of $8.12 billion and $2.13 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XRP alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.24 or 0.02640444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00219825 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,980,257 coins and its circulating supply is 44,089,620,959 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Liquid, Bittrex, CoinBene, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, B2BX, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, BTC Markets, Gate.io, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bitbns, Koineks, Bitinka, Exmo, MBAex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Poloniex, Bitstamp, GOPAX, Coinrail, Ovis, Bits Blockchain, CEX.IO, Stellarport, Coinsquare, C2CX, Exrates, CoinFalcon, Kraken, DragonEX, Bitbank, Gatehub, Altcoin Trader, Fatbtc, BitFlip, ZB.COM, BitMarket, Coinhub, Cryptohub, LakeBTC, BCEX, Kuna, BTC Trade UA, Koinex, Huobi, Korbit, Ripple China, OKEx, Bitfinex, Indodax, Instant Bitex, Bitlish, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Zebpay, Bitsane, DigiFinex, Independent Reserve, BitBay, Bitso, BtcTurk, CoinEgg, FCoin, BX Thailand, ABCC, Coindeal, Braziliex, WazirX, RippleFox, Coinbe, Coinone, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Coinsuper, OTCBTC, Cryptomate, Binance and Covesting. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.