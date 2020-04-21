XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Bank of America

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XPO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.12.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $58.68 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 152,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $6,973,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

