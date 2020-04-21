Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $5.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $144.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wood & Company lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.83.

NASDAQ WWD traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $53.47. 18,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day moving average is $104.03. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

