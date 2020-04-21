Wolverine World Wide (WWW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.25-2.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.25-2.40 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of WWW opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $37.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.