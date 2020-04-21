Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 1,956 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after buying an additional 8,137,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,587,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,878,000 after purchasing an additional 105,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $402,735,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,689,000 after purchasing an additional 723,056 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,233 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000 in the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. 3,430,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,253,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

