Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $434,000 Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 44.3% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $7,552,000. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. First Analysis cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.31.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $104.19. 19,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $121.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

