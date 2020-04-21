Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Williams-Sonoma has a payout ratio of 65.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.06. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy purchased 9,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,366.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke purchased 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $400,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

