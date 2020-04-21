WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Sunday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share on Thursday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Shares of WIMHY stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 92,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WIMHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

