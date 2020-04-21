Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) PT Lowered to $28.00

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Willdan Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.37. Willdan Group has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $40.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Willdan Group by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Willdan Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Willdan Group by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Willdan Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.