WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

WOW has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

WOW stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.50.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 26,150 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $99,893.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,619,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,325.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in WideOpenWest by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,377,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 162,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

