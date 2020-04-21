WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut WHITBREAD PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut WHITBREAD PLC/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised WHITBREAD PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $8.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $17.32.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

