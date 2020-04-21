WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut WHITBREAD PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut WHITBREAD PLC/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised WHITBREAD PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $8.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $17.32.

WHITBREAD PLC/S Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

