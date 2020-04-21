Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,800 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,990 ($39.33) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WTB. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Whitbread to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) in a report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 3,340 ($43.94) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,995 ($52.55).

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 2,710 ($35.65) on Friday. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,867.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,088.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 1.29.

In related news, insider Louise Smalley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,768 ($62.72), for a total transaction of £143,040 ($188,161.01).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

