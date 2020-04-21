Whirlpool Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

Whirlpool has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Whirlpool has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $16.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

WHR traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.39. 26,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,571. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.45. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $186.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Longbow Research cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.63.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

