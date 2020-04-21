Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd alerts:

Shares of WIW opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.