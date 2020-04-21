Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.
Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.
About Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd
