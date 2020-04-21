Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Get Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd alerts:

About Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.