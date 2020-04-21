Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE DMO opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

