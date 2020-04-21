Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $17.79.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

