Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of EHI opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.46.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 571,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $5,832,176.40. Insiders bought 1,090,556 shares of company stock valued at $10,985,446 over the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

