Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

EMD stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

