West Branch Capital LLC Sells 6,529 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.4% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.51. 11,632,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,325,206. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

