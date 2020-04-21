West Branch Capital LLC Sells 14,348 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,348 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.61. 29,413,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,830,112. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

