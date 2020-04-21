West Branch Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.9% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,259,000 after acquiring an additional 681,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

NYSE ABBV traded down $3.44 on Tuesday, reaching $80.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,288,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,002,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average is $83.87. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

