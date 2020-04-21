West Branch Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.97 on Tuesday, hitting $201.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,828,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,983. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.