West Branch Capital LLC Has $417,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 34,307 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Chevron by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 31,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 261,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chevron by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,359,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,184,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

