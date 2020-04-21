West Branch Capital LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 1.5% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.14. 2,420,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,188,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.68 and a 200-day moving average of $196.13.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

