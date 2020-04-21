West Branch Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $239,521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,056,000 after buying an additional 686,335 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,875,000 after buying an additional 456,966 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $7.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.89. 3,857,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,513,200. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.09 and a 200-day moving average of $305.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

