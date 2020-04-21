West Branch Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.2% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $40.73. 17,050,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,008,436. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

