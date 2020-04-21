West Branch Capital LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.7% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $3,200,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $2,749,000. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in AT&T by 7.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 87,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 107,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.66.

NYSE T traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 21,979,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,737,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $214.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

