West Branch Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.0% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 8.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Facebook stock traded down $7.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.02. 15,441,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,345,236. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

