Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s previous close.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day moving average is $128.21.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.18). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,997,000 after purchasing an additional 84,976 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,662,000 after purchasing an additional 618,654 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,399,000 after purchasing an additional 512,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

