Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trueblue (TBI)

Trueblue (NYSE: TBI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2020 – Trueblue had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2020 – Trueblue was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

4/3/2020 – Trueblue was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

4/1/2020 – Trueblue was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Trueblue was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Trueblue was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – Trueblue was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

TBI traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,800. The firm has a market cap of $544.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.79. Trueblue Inc has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trueblue Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBI. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Trueblue by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 84,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 21,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

