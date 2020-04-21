WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,710 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 4.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 755,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,786,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $241.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $58.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

