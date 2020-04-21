WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,185 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 5.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $582,775,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens dropped their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,683,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,475,182. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.18. The company has a market capitalization of $332.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

