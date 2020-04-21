Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) PT Lowered to $96.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood cut Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.57.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTS traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.76. 38,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,037. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.12. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $107,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,293.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.