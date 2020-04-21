Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Citigroup

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $161.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.54% from the company’s current price.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

DIS traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,993,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,241,046. The firm has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.73. Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

