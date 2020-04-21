Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lessened by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 19,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 477,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $46,081,000 after buying an additional 42,449 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 351,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,949,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $100.65. 9,573,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,241,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average is $130.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

