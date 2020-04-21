Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 4.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,573,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,241,046. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

