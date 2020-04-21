Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Position Trimmed by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,628 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.6% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.58.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.84. 5,886,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,084,649. The firm has a market cap of $374.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average of $117.74. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $132.97.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

