Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €124.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €124.00 ($144.19) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €163.32 ($189.90).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €124.74 ($145.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €117.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €158.74.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

