Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €166.00 ($193.02) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €163.32 ($189.90).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €124.74 ($145.05) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €117.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €158.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

