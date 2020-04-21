Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($189.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €163.32 ($189.90).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €124.74 ($145.05) on Friday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a 50 day moving average of €117.37 and a 200 day moving average of €158.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.69.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

